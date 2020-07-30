Albemarle County: Proffit Road closed Aug. 3-7 for debris removal

VDOT will close Route 649 (Proffit Road) at the bridge over the Rivanna River in Albemarle County next week, Aug. 3-7, for debris removal.

VDOT and contract crews will use heavy equipment to remove debris that washed against the bridge during recent storms to reduce the risk of flooding during future storms.

Access will be maintained to all commercial and private entrances off Route 649 on both sides of the bridge, but traffic will not be able to travel across the bridge.

During the closure, drivers are advised to use Route 20 (Stony Point Road) to Route 600 (Watts Passage) to Route 641 (Burnley Station Road) to reach Route 29.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.

