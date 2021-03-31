Albemarle County Police, Virginia State Police partner to discourage speeding

Published Wednesday, Mar. 31, 2021, 9:09 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Albemarle County Police Department and Virginia State Police are partnering for a speed enforcement initiative on Wednesday.

Throughout the day, officers will be conducting targeted speed enforcement measures on all primary roadways in the county.

“Unfortunately, Albemarle County roads are some of the most dangerous in the Commonwealth,” said Albemarle County Police Chief Ron Lantz. “Our department is committed to reducing crashes through a combination of public education campaigns, community engagement, and enforcement initiatives.”

According to preliminary data from the Virginia DMV Highway Safety Office, there were 406 speed-related fatalities in Virginia during 2020.

In Albemarle County, 295 crashes (17% of total crashes) were associated with speeding during 2020.

While officers and troopers will be focused on motorists disregarding posted speed limits on primary roadways during the March 31st enforcement initiative, they will also be on the lookout for other aggressive driving behaviors and distracted driving habits.

During 2020, crashes on 17 of Albemarle’s roadways accounted for 1,116 of the year’s total 1,691 crashes.

During that same time period, 11 of the year’s 17 traffic fatalities were on these roadways.

“The Virginia State Police is proud to have this opportunity to partner with Albemarle County Police as part of our continuous efforts to help make Albemarle County safer for everyone,” said 1st Sgt. Matt Riley, Virginia State Police Area 18/Albemarle County Commander.

“Especially with students and families traveling for spring break in the coming week, we ask that all motorists make traffic safety a priority by complying with speed limits, buckling up, and driving distraction free.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments