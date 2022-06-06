Albemarle County Police seeks info on location of missing 13-year-old

Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 13-year-old Zayla Christmas.

Christmas has been missing since Friday, May 20. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black joggers, and black/red Nike Air Force high tops.

Anyone with information on Christmas’s location is encouraged to contact Detective Lavin with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].

