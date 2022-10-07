Menu
albemarle county police seeking missing teen who may be with friends in waynesboro
Local

Albemarle County: Police seeking missing teen who may be with friends in Waynesboro

News Desk
Last updated:
landon peery
Image: Albemarle County Police

Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 16-year-old Landon Peery.

Peery is from the Crozet area, and may be with his juvenile girlfriend or staying with friends in Waynesboro.

Anyone with information on Peery’s location is encouraged to contact Detective Lavin with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].

News Desk

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected]

