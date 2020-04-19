Albemarle County Police seek suspect vehicle in hit-and-run
Albemarle County Police are looking for a 2000’s model Toyota 4Runner in connection with a felony hit-and-run that occurred on Dudley Mountain Road, at Red Hill Road, on Saturday at 4 p.m.
The vehicle will have damage to the driver’s-side mirror and headlight.
Suspect Vehicle Information
- Make/Model: Toyota 4Runner
- Color: Silver or gray, darker gray bumpers
- Year: 2000’s model
- Of note: Vehicle has been slightly lowered from factory height
- Damage: Driver’s-side mirror and headlight
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at crimestoppers@albemarle.org or 434-977-4000.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.