 

Albemarle County Police seek suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

Published Friday, Mar. 27, 2020, 7:55 pm

Albemarle County Police are looking for an older model Ford Econoline van or boxtruck in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in the 3100 block of Seminole Trail on Wednesday.

The van will have several points of damage to its front driver’s side.

Suspect Vehicle Information

Make/Model: Ford Econoline Van or Boxtruck
Color: Unknown
Year: Older Model (1992-2003)

Damage to front driver’s side gray bumper trim
Missing driver’s side windshield wiper
Broken driver’s side head/turn light assembly

hit and run

Graphic courtesy Albemarle County Police Department.

If you have any additional information, contact the ACPD at 434-296-5807 or anonymously via Crimestoppers at crimestoppers@albemarle.org or 434-977-4000.



