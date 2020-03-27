Albemarle County Police seek suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
Albemarle County Police are looking for an older model Ford Econoline van or boxtruck in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in the 3100 block of Seminole Trail on Wednesday.
The van will have several points of damage to its front driver’s side.
Suspect Vehicle Information
Make/Model: Ford Econoline Van or Boxtruck
Color: Unknown
Year: Older Model (1992-2003)
Damage to front driver’s side gray bumper trim
Missing driver’s side windshield wiper
Broken driver’s side head/turn light assembly
If you have any additional information, contact the ACPD at 434-296-5807 or anonymously via Crimestoppers at crimestoppers@albemarle.org or 434-977-4000.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.