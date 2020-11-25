Albemarle County Police seek suspect in Nov. 21 murder

The Albemarle County Police Department has obtained a warrant for the arrest of James Elliott Fitch, 58, of Charlottesville.

Fitch is wanted for murder in the second degree in relation to the homicide on Wingspread Lane that occurred on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Anyone with information on the location of James Elliott Fitch or regarding this homicide is encouraged to call Detective Andrew Holmes at 434-296-5807.

To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

