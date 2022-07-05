Albemarle County Police seek person of interest in June 24 armed robbery
Albemarle County Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a person of interest in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of the Community Lab School at 1200 Forest Drive in Charlottesville during the early morning hours of Friday, June 24.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Nick Richardson with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].