albemarle county police seek missing teen who may be with friends in waynesboro
Local

Albemarle County: Police seek missing teen who may be with friends in Waynesboro

News Desk
Last updated:

abigail garfieldAlbemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 15-year-old Abigail Garfield.

Garfield is from the Crozet area, and may be with her juvenile boyfriend or staying with friends in Waynesboro.

Anyone with information on Garfield’s location is encouraged to contact Detective Lavin with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].

News Desk

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

