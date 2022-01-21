Albemarle County Police seek teen missing since Jan. 16

Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 17-year-old Angie Martinez-Garcia.

Martinez-Garcia has been missing since Sunday, Jan. 16. It is believed she may have been picked up by an unknown male subject from her apartment in the Ivy area.

Anyone with information on Martinez-Garcia’s location is encouraged to contact Detective Schneider or Detective Lavin with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.