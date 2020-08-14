Albemarle County Police seek information on Greenbrier Drive armed robbery
Officers with the Albemarle County Police Department are investigating a reported Friday morning armed robbery at the 7-Eleven located at 385 Greenbrier Drive.
Upon arrival, at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers spoke to the store clerk, who was assaulted during the encounter.
The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register, struck the clerk, and fled the area in a dark colored SUV with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The clerk described the suspect as a black male wearing a surgical mask, gloves, and dark clothing.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Andrew Holmes at 434-296-5808, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.
