Albemarle County Police respond to the report of a death on Olympia Drive

Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to the report of a body in the grass on Olympia Drive near a retention pond at 9:18 am on Tuesday.

Once on scene, it was confirmed the person was deceased.

This is an active investigation; however, foul play is not suspected. No information about the identity of the individual or how they came to be at that location is available at this time. Information will be released as it becomes available.