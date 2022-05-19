Albemarle County Police arrest man pointing long gun at vehicles

Albemarle County Police responded Thursday to multiple reports of a male pointing a long gun at passing vehicles while walking on Richmond Road near Town and Country Lane.

ACPD officers arrived within minutes of the 3:28 p.m. report and were able to locate and detain the suspect without incident. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a pellet gun.

This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the public. There were no injuries reported.

All roadways are open at this time.

