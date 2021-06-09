first bank  

Albemarle County Police mourn the loss of Theo

Augusta Free Press

Published Wednesday, Jun. 9, 2021, 10:58 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Theo
Theo. Photo courtesy Albemarle County Police Department.

The Albemarle County Police Department mourns the loss of K-9 Theo, an 11-year-old who had served as the ACPD’s courthouse dog.

Theo had been selected through consultation with nationally renowned Courthouse Dogs and Service Dogs of Virginia and trained by SDV.

Theo’s role was to offer a calm presence that can bring comfort and make the legal process less stressful for victims and witnesses. His laid-back demeanor made him an ideal dog for this job.

Theo began working in the Albemarle County criminal justice system in June 2014 and spent his days accompanying Albemarle County Victim/Witness staff as they went about their duties.

Not only did Theo provide assistance to victims, he was also a co-worker, friend, and companion to the women and men of the Albemarle County Police Department.


augusta free press news
augusta free press news


Comments