Albemarle County Police mourn the loss of Theo

The Albemarle County Police Department mourns the loss of K-9 Theo, an 11-year-old who had served as the ACPD’s courthouse dog.

Theo had been selected through consultation with nationally renowned Courthouse Dogs and Service Dogs of Virginia and trained by SDV.

Theo’s role was to offer a calm presence that can bring comfort and make the legal process less stressful for victims and witnesses. His laid-back demeanor made him an ideal dog for this job.

Theo began working in the Albemarle County criminal justice system in June 2014 and spent his days accompanying Albemarle County Victim/Witness staff as they went about their duties.

Not only did Theo provide assistance to victims, he was also a co-worker, friend, and companion to the women and men of the Albemarle County Police Department.

