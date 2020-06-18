Albemarle County: Police investigating armed robbery
Albemarle County Police are investigating an armed robbery reported Thursday morning at Oak Hill Market on Country Green Road.
Witnesses reported that a black male entered the Oak Hill Market at around 7:30 a.m., brandished a handgun, and demanded money from a store employee.
After taking an undisclosed amount of cash from the employee, the suspect fled the store on foot in the direction of Old Lynchburg Road.
This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information related to this robbery is encouraged to contact Detective Megan Adams with the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.
