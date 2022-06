Albemarle County Police investigating shots fired at several buildings

Albemarle County officers responded early Friday morning to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of Commonwealth Drive.

Several buildings were hit in the incident, which was reported at 12:50 a.m. Friday, but no one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].

