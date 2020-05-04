Albemarle County Police investigating report of shots fired on Mallside Forest Court
The Albemarle County Police Department responded to a call for shots fired on the 800 block of Mallside Forest Court at 9:37 p.m. Sunday.
One person has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is being considered an isolated incident with no threat to the community and is an active investigation.
If anyone has information related to this incident, please call CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.
