Albemarle County Police investigating larcenies from Piedmont Power Equipment

Published Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, 9:44 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Albemarle County Police are investigating the theft of two SCAG Power Equipment zero-turn mowers that were taken from Piedmont Power Equipment on Rio Road East during the evening hours between Sunday, Sept. 27, and Tuesday, Sept. 29.

The suspect appears to be a white male wearing tan shorts, a black shirt, and a stocking hat.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Dylan Leitch at 434-296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org.

Related

Comments