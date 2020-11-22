Albemarle County Police investigating homicide on Wingspread Lane
Albemarle County Police officers responded to a reported shooting on the 5400 block of Wingspread Lane on Saturday night at 9:35 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found Yvette Fitch, 55, of Charlottesville, deceased.
A suspect is under investigation, and there is no threat to the community at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Andrew Holmes at 434-296-5807, Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.