Albemarle County Police investigating homicide on Wingspread Lane

Published Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, 5:39 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Albemarle County Police officers responded to a reported shooting on the 5400 block of Wingspread Lane on Saturday night at 9:35 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found Yvette Fitch, 55, of Charlottesville, deceased.

A suspect is under investigation, and there is no threat to the community at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Andrew Holmes at 434-296-5807, Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

Related

Comments