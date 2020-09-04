Albemarle County Police investigating attempted early morning burglary

Officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to Bellair Market, located at 2401 Ivy Road, for a report of an attempted burglary on Friday at 4:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to the store clerk who stated that two white males attempted to break the glass of the front door with a rock. Once the suspects realized there were employees inside the store, they ran off. The clerk stated the suspects appeared to be young, white males wearing facial masks.

This the third time in the last two weeks this store has been targeted. The first incident occurred on Aug. 27, around midnight, when three white males unsuccessfully attempted to break the glass. A second incident occurred on Aug. 28, at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Two white males broke the door, made entry into the store, and stole multiple items from the business.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Nick Richardson at 434-296-5808, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

