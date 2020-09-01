 

Albemarle County Police investigating armed robbery on Rio Road

Officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched at 10 p.m. Monday to the Kangaroo Express gas station located at 1099 Rio Road East for a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, police spoke to the store clerk, who had been assaulted during the encounter. The suspect displayed a handgun, demanded money from the register, struck the clerk, then fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerk described the suspect as a black male wearing a mask, gloves, and dark clothing.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Andrew Holmes at 434-296-5808, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.


