Albemarle County Police investigating armed robbery on Rio Road

Published Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2020, 12:51 pm

Officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched at 10 p.m. Monday to the Kangaroo Express gas station located at 1099 Rio Road East for a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, police spoke to the store clerk, who had been assaulted during the encounter. The suspect displayed a handgun, demanded money from the register, struck the clerk, then fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerk described the suspect as a black male wearing a mask, gloves, and dark clothing.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Andrew Holmes at 434-296-5808, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

