Albemarle County Police investigating apparent murder-suicide

Published Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, 11:55 am

Albemarle County Police are reporting an apparent murder-suicide involving an adult male and a juvenile that took place last week near Crozet.

Police responded to a call for service in the 6700 block of Rockfish Gap Turnpike (Route 250) at 5:45 a.m. on Oct. 15. When officers arrived, they discovered an adult male and a juvenile deceased.

Preliminary investigation appears to be a murder-suicide. No further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective McKay with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org.

