Albemarle County Police investigating animal welfare case

Published Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, 9:31 am

The Albemarle County Police Department Animal Protection Unit received a call for service regarding concerns for the welfare of a feral cat near the Tavern on the James restaurant in Scottsville on Tuesday.

The reports included that the cat may have been injured by hot water.

On Wednesday, the Animal Protection Unit was able to successfully trap and transport the cat to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA for evaluation. The CASPCA determined that while the cat did have minor injuries, including a cut above the eye socket, there were no external burns.

Preliminary evaluation determined the cat had received these minor injuries prior to the incident at the Tavern on the James.

The cat remains at the CASPCA in good condition.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact ACPD at 434-296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org.

