Albemarle County Police identify victim in Monday vehicle-cyclist crash

Published Tuesday, Apr. 13, 2021, 3:32 pm

The Albemarle County Police Department has identified the victim of the vehicle-cyclist crash on Monday as Robert Ryals Bowman, 66, of Charlottesville.

At approximately 2:54 p.m. on Monday, ACPD responded to a two-motorist, one cyclist crash near the intersection of Ivy Road and Bloomfield Road. The cyclist was transported to UVA hospital where he later died due to injuries sustained in the crash. There were no other injuries reported.

The crash is under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team. No further information will be released at this time. This is the first traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2021.

Comments