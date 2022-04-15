Albemarle County Police identify the victims in double fatality

Published Friday, Apr. 15, 2022, 2:37 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Albemarle County Police Department officers have identified the two people found dead in a residence on the 9100 block of Totier Creek Road in Scottsville on Thursday afternoon.

ACPD detectives have identified the deceased as:

55-year-old Lisa Barnes Thacker of Scottsville

73-year-old Harlin Sykes of Scottsville

Detectives are currently working with the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond to determine the cause of death.

Based on the facts and evidence of the case so far, this death investigation is being treated as an isolated incent with no indication of a threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details will be provided at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Albemarle County Police Detective Andrew Holmes at 434-296-5807, or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.

Like this: Like Loading...