Albemarle County Police hosting Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

The Albemarle County Police Department will have two drop-off locations for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

Albemarle County Police partnering with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Wegmans and the Drug Enforcement Administration for the event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with drop-off locations at Martha Jefferson and at Wegmans.

Drug Take Back events are considered the best option to safely discard any expired and unnecessary prescription drugs before they can be misused, abused, or accidentally ingested. Unused prescription drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved and abused or illegally sold. Meanwhile, flushing prescription drugs can harm aquatic life and humans, as many of these compounds can wind up in drinking water.

This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

What to know

Any unwanted prescription or over-the-counter medications, vape pens, and e-cigarettes will be accepted.

Remove any identifying information from medication bottles.

Remove batteries from e-cigarettes and vape devices.

All medications will be handled by ACPD and properly destroyed.

Medical waste from commercial organizations will not be accepted.