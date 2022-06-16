Albemarle County Police Foundation honors staff with annual awards

Albemarle County Police Department announced the recipients of a series of annual awards that recognize the tremendous work ACPD team members accomplished in the name of justice and public safety in 2021.

In addition to four department awards and two County of Albemarle awards, the Albemarle County Police Foundation distributed four annual awards to staff and community members for their leadership, professionalism, service, and community relations.

“We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to celebrate the positive work that the men and women of ACPD are doing for the community,’ said Michael Straightiff, Foundation Board President, “Thank you Colonel Reeves and every single member of this department for not only protecting and serving our community but doing it with such professionalism, bravery, judiciousness, and thoughtfulness.”

These awards recognize the collaboration, dedication, personal achievement, and commitment to excellence that ACPD team members undertake each year.

“I would like to recognize a very special group of people here, the family members of our staff. You all play such a vital role in the lives of our staff by providing love, compassion, support, and understanding; I would be remiss if I didn’t recognize you during this ceremony,” stated Colonel Reeves during his first departmental awards address. He went on to say, “Thank you all for being here tonight- and thank you to the men and women of the Albemarle County Police Department who strive everyday to make our department amongst the best in the Commonwealth of Virginia”.

2021 Award Recipients

Officer of the Year

Officer Ryan Leake

Civilian of the Year

Danielle Burch

Detective of the Year

Detective Michael Schneider

Chief’s Eagle Awards

Greg Anastopoulus

Mark Belew

David Rhodes

Leadership Award

Drew Meyer

Professionalism Award

Barry Leake

LF Wood Community Service

Roberto Figueroa

Community Relations, Crime Prevention & Safety Award

Jay James

One Organization Committed to Excellence (two awards)

External Award: Kevin McDermott

Internal Award: Sergeant Casey Flippin

Life Saving Awards

Officer Alex Davis

Firefighter Ryan Holbrook

Officer Daniel Shetler

Officer Tremayne Waddy

