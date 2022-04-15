Albemarle County Police Department responds to double fatality

Published Thursday, Apr. 14, 2022, 9:06 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Two people were found dead in the 9100 block of Totier Creek Road in Albemarle County on Thursday, according to a release from the Albemarle County PD.

At approximately 5:15 pm on Thursday, units responded to a call for service at the location. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered two individuals deceased.

Detectives from ACPD’s Criminal Investigations Division were called to the scene to investigate. The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

Police are treating this as an isolated incident. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

This remains an active investigation, anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Holmes at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

Like this: Like Loading...