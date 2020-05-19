Albemarle County Police Department investigation leads to arrest in video case

An Albemarle County man faces charges in a case involving a hidden camera found in a residence back in March.

John Michael Garvis., 28, was arrested on Monday on 12 counts of non-consensual filming of an undressed person, two counts of intercepting wire communication, and two counts of child pornography.

The case dates to a March 5 report to the Albemarle County Police Department involving a hidden camera located within a residence located in Albemarle County.

During the search of the residence, several cameras and electronic devices were seized for evidence. The Albemarle County Police Department’s Cybercrimes Lab conducted examination of the seized devices and uncovered evidence of other crimes.

This is an ongoing investigation with no immediate threat to the community.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective George Cox with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

