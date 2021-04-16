Albemarle County Police Department investigating shots fired incident

Albemarle County Police officers responded to a shots fired call at Barracks West Townhomes & Apartments on Burgoyne Road on Wednesday at 9:45 p.m.

This is the second shots fired incident at this location this year, the first being on Feb. 26.

There were no injuries reported in either incident.

Anyone with information regarding one or both of these incidents is asked to contact Detective Belew at 434-296-5807, Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

