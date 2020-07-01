Albemarle County Police Department investigates shots fired
At 9:30 pm, Monday, the Albemarle County Police Department was dispatched to the area of 824 Mallside Forrest Court for a report of shots being fired.
Witnesses reported that a dark sedan was seen driving in front of the building and that the occupants of the vehicle fired several shots.
No one was injured during this incident.
This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Jonathan McKay with the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.
