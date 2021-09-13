Albemarle County Police Department investigates fatal crash on Richmond Road

Albemarle County Police and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a vehicle crash on Richmond Road near Hansen Road at 2:03 a.m. Monday.

A motorcyclist traveling eastbound on Richmond Road struck a pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian died at the scene, and the motorcyclist was transported to UVa Hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team. The identity of the victim is being held pending notifications.

This is the sixth traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2021.