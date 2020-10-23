Albemarle County Police Department hosting Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

The Albemarle County Police Department, in partnership with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and the Drug Enforcement Administration, is hosting a drive-up Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

The national initiative is an opportunity for people to safely discard any expired and unnecessary prescription drugs before they can be misused, abused, or accidentally ingested.

“Opioid and other drug addictions can easily start at home with unused prescriptions left in the medicine cabinet,” ACPD First Sergeant Jerry Utz said. “This is an opportunity for people to safely and easily rid their home of unnecessary drugs.”

ACPD will have a drop-off location at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Details

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Time: 10 a.m .– 2 p.m.

Location: Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital (Patient Drop Off Area in Back of Hospital)

