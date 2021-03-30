Albemarle County Police Department honors staff with annual awards

Albemarle County Police Department Chief Ron Lantz announced the recipients of a series of annual awards that recognize the work ACPD team members accomplished in the name of justice and public safety in 2020.

“These annual awards are a way to celebrate and acknowledge the hard work the men and women of ACPD complete day in and day out,” Lantz said. “Both sworn and civilian employees are recognized for service that goes above and beyond the call of duty and a deep dedication to the people of Albemarle County.”

In addition to four department awards and two County of Albemarle awards, the Albemarle County Police Foundation distributes four annual awards to staff and community members for their leadership, professionalism, service, and community relations.

“2020 was a challenging year on many fronts and the Foundation is thrilled to continue the 26-year tradition of celebrating the men and women of ACPD for the difficult and extraordinary work they perform for our community,” Albemarle County Police Foundation Board President Michael Straightiff said. “This year we are showing our gratitude for the excellent policing in Albemarle County by providing awards, gift certificates, and a COVID-mindful, to-go lunch.”

These awards recognize the collaboration, dedication, personal achievement, and commitment to excellence that ACPD team members undertake each year, even during such challenging years as 2020. Professionalism, community service, and leadership are a few examples of award focus areas.

“The dedication to providing upstanding service these men and women uphold is a true asset to our community,” Lantz said.

2020 Award Recipients

Officer of the Year: Officer Jason Freishtat

Officer Jason Freishtat Civilian of the Year: Tabby Moye

Tabby Moye Detective of the Year: Detective Andrew Holmes

Detective Andrew Holmes Chief’s Eagle Award: Detective George Cox

Detective George Cox Leadership Award: Detective Phil Giles

Detective Phil Giles Professionalism Award: Detective Chuck Marshall

Detective Chuck Marshall LF Wood Community Service: Master Police Officer Jerry Schenk

Master Police Officer Jerry Schenk Community Relations, Crime Prevention & Safety Award: Lt. Patrick Sheridan, Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Patrick Sheridan, Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. One Organization Committed to Excellence External Award: Pete Shipman, Valoree Smith, Brodie Downs, Kim Shigeoka, Dan Chipman, Elizabeth Lotta-Brother, Molly Muncy

Pete Shipman, Valoree Smith, Brodie Downs, Kim Shigeoka, Dan Chipman, Elizabeth Lotta-Brother, Molly Muncy One Organization Committed to Excellence Internal Award: Nicole Marshal, Sue Caldwell, Mike Wells, Kevin Miller, Greg Jenkins

