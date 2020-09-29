Albemarle County Police Department earns state accreditation

The Albemarle County Police Department has received accreditation as a State Accredited Law Enforcement Agency for the sixth time.

The accreditation standards are set forth by the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission and the Department of Criminal Justice Services.

ACPD has been accredited for 24 years.

“Accreditation increases our agency’s ability to prevent and control crime by ensuring we are providing effective and efficient law enforcement services to the community,” Chief of Police Ron Lantz said. “Our policies and procedures are developed, reviewed, and audited to gain citizen confidence in our ability and dedication to be responsive to our community’s needs.”

The accreditation process required an in-depth review of every aspect of the agency’s organization, management, operations, and administration procedures. There were 190 points of inspection, completed by a team of auditors. The accreditation auditors conducted a physical assessment of ACPD’s vehicle fleet standards, an analysis of files to ensure organization and accuracy, and an inspection and audit of ACPD’s six evidence rooms (which secure 13,500 pieces of evidence) to confirm proper submission, storage, and security procedures are adhered to.

Additionally, during a series of file audits and interviews with personnel, representing a variety of ranks and assignments, the assessment team reviewed ACPD’s policies and procedures for pursuits, cell phone usage, transports, in-car cameras, shift schedules, among other topics, to ensure they meet state standards and best practices from across the country.

“Our commitment to accreditation promotes a system in which police and citizens work together to control and prevent crime,” Lantz said. “This is a partnership to maintain Albemarle as a safe place to live and visit.”

Accreditation, in conjunction with a geo-policing model, provides an established set of objectives and expectations that promote clear communications between the department and the community it serves.

