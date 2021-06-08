Albemarle County Police Department: DUI arrests increase over weekend

The Albemarle County Police Department saw a spike in alcohol-related vehicle crashes this past weekend.

On Saturday, evening patrol officers responded to three separate crashes involving DUI drivers.

There were two additional DUI arrests during the weekend that did not involve crashes; one Saturday and one Sunday.

Overall, year to date, ACPD has arrested 61 DUI drivers, which is a 25 percent decrease compared to 83 DUI arrests during same time period in 2020.

The police department wants to remind everyone to please drink responsibly, have a sober driver, or call someone to pick you up if you have been drinking.

