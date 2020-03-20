Albemarle County Police confirms officer tests positive for COVID-19

Published Friday, Mar. 20, 2020, 4:18 pm

An Albemarle County police officer tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, Police Chief Ron Lantz confirmed in a news release on Friday.

Lantz, in the release, said there would be some changes in the short term in emergency response.

First responders may wear additional personal protective equipment, or may ask you to meet them outside.

“Do not be alarmed. They are doing their best to keep you and themselves safe and healthy,” Lantz said in a statement in the release.

Lantz also made a request of the local community.

“We need every one of you to practice social distancing, wash your hands, and follow all other guidance from the CDC right now. Public safety is paramount. As so many other frontline responders, my team of officers and investigators have to keep doing our work in the community,” Lantz said.

