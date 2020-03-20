Albemarle County Police confirms officer tests positive for COVID-19
An Albemarle County police officer tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, Police Chief Ron Lantz confirmed in a news release on Friday.
Lantz, in the release, said there would be some changes in the short term in emergency response.
First responders may wear additional personal protective equipment, or may ask you to meet them outside.
“Do not be alarmed. They are doing their best to keep you and themselves safe and healthy,” Lantz said in a statement in the release.
Lantz also made a request of the local community.
“We need every one of you to practice social distancing, wash your hands, and follow all other guidance from the CDC right now. Public safety is paramount. As so many other frontline responders, my team of officers and investigators have to keep doing our work in the community,” Lantz said.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.