Albemarle County Police arrest stabbing suspect
Albemarle County Police have charged a Charlottesville man with malicious wounding after an incident on Inglewood Drive on Wednesday.
Quinterius Stith, 28, was charged in the incident, which is still under investigation.
A male was found at the scene with non-life threatening stab wounds and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information relating to this incident should contact Detective Giles with the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807.
