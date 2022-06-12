Albemarle County PD investigates fatal crash on Dick Woods Road

A Crozet man died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday on Dick Woods Road in Albemarle County.

Harlan Franklin Shifflett III, 21, died at the scene of the 2:05 a.m. crash, according to Albemarle County Police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.

This is the seventh fatal crash investigated by ACPD in 2022. This count does not include fatal crashes that occur in Albemarle County that are investigated by Virginia State Police.

