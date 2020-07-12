Albemarle County: Pavement patching scheduled on Route 22
Motorists on Route 22 (Louisa Road) should plan extra travel time on Monday between Shadwell and Keswick in Albemarle County due to pavement patching operations.
Route 22 will be reduced to one lane controlled by flagging on Monday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. between Route 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 744 (Hunt Club Road).
Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell
Buy here.