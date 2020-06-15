Albemarle County: Participate in the community aonversation surrounding Court Square

In February, Albemarle County launched the Court Square Community Conversations project with the goal of exploring a more inclusive history and developing a common understanding of Court Square as an important public space.

The timing of COVID-19 and the restrictions on gathering resulted in many events being paused.

On July 1, Senate Bill 183 and House Bill 1537 take effect, giving localities the ability to remove, relocate, or contextualize the monuments in their communities. Albemarle County has spent the past several weeks re-tooling the Court Square Community Conversation to invite the community to participate consistent with the guidelines in place under Forward Virginia Phase 2.

Visit the Court Square Community Conversations project hub to learn more. Take our virtual Court Square Tour, attend a panel discussion, or join a listening session to engage in a dialogue around public spaces in our community.

Panel Discussions Q&A

Expanding the Narrative at Highland

Dr. Sara Bon-Harper, Executive Director of James Monroe’s Highland, Dr. Louis Nelson of UVA, and Ms. Jennifer Stacy, member of Highland’s Descendant Advisory Panel, will lead a discussion on their work to represent a multivocal history, one in which many voices combine to tell one set of stories.

Virtual Meeting

Tuesday, June 29th at 6:30 pm

Court Square as a Public Space

Discussion of the cultural landscape of Court Square and the historic significance and design of its current markers and monuments with Elgin Cleckley of UVA, Justin Reid of Virginia Humanities, Dr. Kirt von Daacke of UVA, and Betsy Baten of Monticello. Dr. Andrea Douglas of the Jefferson School to moderate.

Virtual Meeting

Monday, July 20th at 6 pm

