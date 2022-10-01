Albemarle County: Part of Carters Mountain Road closing for seven weeks for bridge work

The Virginia Department of Transportation bridge crew will close Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) in Albemarle County between Route 708 (Secretarys Road) and Route 727 (Blenheim Road) for seven weeks beginning on Monday.

No residential or business entrances are located in the section of roadway where crews will be replacing the pipes.

Message boards went up Sept. 15 warning drivers of the closure. Drivers should stay alert for detour signs guiding them to use Route 727, Route 708, and Route 795 (Blenheim Road) to get around the work area.

Crews will replace two lines of large corrugated pipe that are deteriorating with new dual lines of corrugated aluminized pipe.