Albemarle County Parks & Rec Updates: Tennis, hoops courts closed

Until further notice, all Albemarle County tennis courts and basketball courts within Albemarle County parks, at Albemarle County Public Schools, and at Crozet Park are closed to use.

Open Spaces & Trails Recommendations

Follow CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to heading to trails — wash hands, carry hand sanitizer, do not use trails if you have symptoms , cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, etc.

, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, etc. Observe at all times CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of six feet from other people. Practice it and know what it looks like. Keep it as you walk, bike, hike, or fish.

Practice it and know what it looks like. Keep it as you walk, bike, hike, or fish. Warn other trail users of your presence and as you pass to allow proper distance and step off trails to allow others to pass, keeping minimum recommended distances at all times.

Signal your presence with your voice, bell or horn.

Note that public restrooms in County parks are closed — be prepared before you leave and time outings so that you are not dependent on public restrooms.

Bring water or drinks.

Bring a suitable trash bag. Leave no trash, take everything out to protect park workers.

Dog Park Recommendations

No more than 10 patrons (humans) allowed in the dog park at any time.

Follow CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to heading to the dog park — wash hands, carry hand sanitizer, do not use the park if you have symptoms , cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, etc.

, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, etc. Observe at all times CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of six feet from other people. Practice it and know what it looks like. Maintain it during your time at the dog park.

Practice it and know what it looks like. Maintain it during your time at the dog park. Bring water or drinks.

Bring a suitable trash bag. Leave no trash, take everything out to protect park workers.

What You Can Do

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a wealth of resources for businesses, households, schools, and faith-based organizations at cdc.gov/coronavirus.

The CDC is specifically encouraging people to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Put distance (6 feet minimum) between yourself and other people (social distancing).

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)

