Albemarle County opens up applications for Lift Grant program

Local small businesses are encouraged to apply for the second round of the Albemarle County Lift Grant, a relief initiative to assist with the impact of the government response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first step in the process is to submit an inquiry form, by Oct. 16 at 4 p.m. Eligible businesses will then receive an application form, which is due Oct. 19 by 11:59 p.m.

The grant program, administered in partnership with the Economic Development Office and the Community Investment Collaborative, closes Monday, Oct. 19 Any businesses interested in applying must submit an inquiry form to begin the application process – a formal application will then be provided.

Grant awards will be based on the economic injury caused by COVID-19 and will not exceed $50,000. Recipients will be announced and funds will be distributed throughout November.

Applications will be considered based on qualitative and quantitative data. All expenses must comply with the CARES Act (payroll, rent, utilities, etc.). Temporary outdoor expansions of less than $5,000 that meet the Safe Spaces and Places Grant criteria are also an eligible expense.

The Albemarle County Lift Grant Program is funded through CARES Coronavirus Relief Funds received by Albemarle County from the state.

Eligible for-profit businesses must:

Employ at least two employees (owner may be included)

Be physically located in Albemarle County

Home-based businesses are eligible to apply

Have good standing with Albemarle County, including

Current business license

Current on March 1st business taxes

Be established for two years

Ineligible businesses:

Banks and financial operations

Non-locally owned and operated franchises

Vape, tobacco, gambling, and sex-related industries businesses

Businesses that have more than 500 employees

Weapon manufacturers

