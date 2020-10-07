Albemarle County opens up applications for Lift Grant program
Local small businesses are encouraged to apply for the second round of the Albemarle County Lift Grant, a relief initiative to assist with the impact of the government response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first step in the process is to submit an inquiry form, by Oct. 16 at 4 p.m. Eligible businesses will then receive an application form, which is due Oct. 19 by 11:59 p.m.
The grant program, administered in partnership with the Economic Development Office and the Community Investment Collaborative, closes Monday, Oct. 19 Any businesses interested in applying must submit an inquiry form to begin the application process – a formal application will then be provided.
Grant awards will be based on the economic injury caused by COVID-19 and will not exceed $50,000. Recipients will be announced and funds will be distributed throughout November.
Applications will be considered based on qualitative and quantitative data. All expenses must comply with the CARES Act (payroll, rent, utilities, etc.). Temporary outdoor expansions of less than $5,000 that meet the Safe Spaces and Places Grant criteria are also an eligible expense.
The Albemarle County Lift Grant Program is funded through CARES Coronavirus Relief Funds received by Albemarle County from the state.
Eligible for-profit businesses must:
- Employ at least two employees (owner may be included)
- Be physically located in Albemarle County
- Home-based businesses are eligible to apply
- Have good standing with Albemarle County, including
- Current business license
- Current on March 1st business taxes
- Be established for two years
Ineligible businesses:
- Banks and financial operations
- Non-locally owned and operated franchises
- Vape, tobacco, gambling, and sex-related industries businesses
- Businesses that have more than 500 employees
- Weapon manufacturers