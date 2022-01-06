Albemarle County opening warming centers again on Thursday

Albemarle County has established area warming centers for those impacted by the recent winter storms and resulting power outages.

Warming centers are for those who need to warm up, shower, access WiFi, and charge devices. Not all services are available at all locations. Warming centers are not available for sheltering overnight. Available center locations will be updated each day as confirmed.

Warming centers open for Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Baker-Butler Elementary School at 2740 Proffit Road in Charlottesville. Showers, WiFi, and electricity available.

Greenwood Community Center at 865 Greenwood Road in Crozet. WiFi and electricity available.

Scottsville Community Center at 250 Page Street in Scottsville. WiFi and electricity available.

Covid protocols are in place. Visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing.

