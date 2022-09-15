Albemarle County: One person shot, police talking to persons of interest
Albemarle County Police responded to a call regarding a shooting on Cedar Hill Road Wednesday at 5:39 p.m.
When units responded, they found one person with a gunshot wound who was transported to UVA Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.
Shortly after the incident, persons of interest were identified near Mallside Forest Apartments. They are currently in conversations with officers.
There is no threat to the community and this remains an active investigation.
If anyone has information related to this incident, please contact CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].