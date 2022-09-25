Albemarle County: One killed in domestic-related shooting at Rio Hill Apartments

One person is dead in what Albemarle County Police are calling a domestic-related shooting in the parking lot at Rio Hill Apartments.

Police were called to the apartment complex for a reported gunshot Saturday at 9:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a patient with a gunshot wound. Albemarle County Fire Rescue transported the patient via ambulance in critical condition to UVA Medical Center, where they succumbed to their injuries.

This incident appears to be domestic-related and not connected with last Thursday’s shooting at Mallside Forest.

Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].