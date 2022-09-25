Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
albemarle county one killed in domestic related shooting at rio hill apartments
Local

Albemarle County: One killed in domestic-related shooting at Rio Hill Apartments

Staff/Wire
Last updated:
police line
(© poplasen – stock.adobe.com)

One person is dead in what Albemarle County Police are calling a domestic-related shooting in the parking lot at Rio Hill Apartments.

Police were called to the apartment complex for a reported gunshot Saturday at 9:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a patient with a gunshot wound. Albemarle County Fire Rescue transported the patient via ambulance in critical condition to UVA Medical Center, where they succumbed to their injuries.

This incident appears to be domestic-related and not connected with last Thursday’s shooting at Mallside Forest.

Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Charlottesville

Reminder: Belmont Bridge project to impact vehicular, pedestrian routes through late October
Crystal Graham
donald trump

’60 Minutes’ to feature Denver Riggleman revelation about Jan. 6 phone call
Chris Graham

The White House switchboard connected a phone call to a U.S. Capitol rioter during the Jan. 6 coup, according to Denver Riggleman, the former Fifth District congressman and an ex-military intelligence officer.

china

Avoiding a war without a winner: How we could ease the deadly US-China dispute
Op/Eds

In a world haunted by the specter of nuclear war, needlessly aggressive competition among nations could lead to an apocalyptic catastrophe.

body armor

The military to American youth: You belong to me
Op/Eds
politics democracy

Andrew Moss: Casting a discerning eye on political theater
Op/Eds
Air conditioner

Is air conditioning pushing us over the edge toward cataclysmic climate change?
Op/Eds
politics

Masters of deceit: The government’s propaganda of fear, mind control, brain warfare
Op/Eds