Albemarle County: One dead in single-vehicle crash on Miller School Road
Units from Albemarle County Police Department along with career and volunteer units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Miller School Road at 5:34 p.m. Saturday.
The driver of the vehicle, 81-year-old, Mark Davis Rea of Charlottesville, died at the scene of the crash. Rea was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.
This is the 11th fatal crash investigated by ACPD in 2022. This count does not include fatal crashes that occur in Albemarle County that are investigated by Virginia State Police.