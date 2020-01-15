Albemarle County: One dead in single-car accident on Louisa Road
At approximately 1:30 pm, Albemarle County Police Officers responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash on the 6500 block of Louisa Road in Keswick.
When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered an eastbound work truck vehicle that had gone off the road. The two occupants were transported to the hospital. One died from the injuries sustained, and the other occupant is in critical condition.
The name of the deceased individual is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the ACPD’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team. This is the first traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2020.
