Albemarle County Office Building clear after gas leak leads to temporary closure
Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a suspected gas leak at the Albemarle County Office Building at 5th Street Friday morning.
At approximately 10:45 a.m., the building was evacuated while crews canvassed the building with gas meters. The building was cleared for re-admittance at 11:15 am.
In-person early voting underway at this location was temporarily suspended during the evacuation and resumed immediately following the all-clear.