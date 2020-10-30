Albemarle County Office Building clear after gas leak leads to temporary closure

Published Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, 2:45 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a suspected gas leak at the Albemarle County Office Building at 5th Street Friday morning.

At approximately 10:45 a.m., the building was evacuated while crews canvassed the building with gas meters. The building was cleared for re-admittance at 11:15 am.

In-person early voting underway at this location was temporarily suspended during the evacuation and resumed immediately following the all-clear.

Related

Comments